Texas Tech beats Dallas Baptist 3-2, headed to Regional Final

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider Baseball team was able to hold off Dallas Baptist to remain in the winner’s bracket of the Lubbock Regional – after defeating the Patriots, 3-2.
Cameron Warren hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Red Raiders a two-run lead, Braxton Fulford would follow that with an RBI single to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.
Taylor Floyd picks up the win after pitching out of trouble twice during four-plus hitless innings. The sidewinding right-hander struck out five Patriot batters.
With the win, the Red Raiders are set to face the winner of the elimination game between Dallas Baptist and Florida on Sunday night.
