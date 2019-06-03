Friday crash in Donley County injures children, kills 2 adults

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Donley County left two dead and two children in the hospital.
Around 4:07 p.m., Karen Chan of Palo Alto, California was driving southeast on US-287 east of Clarendon.
At the same time, Sandra Gray of Amarillo was driving northwest on US-287.
Chan’s van crossed over into the northbound lane, crashing into Gray’s SUV.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an 8-year-old and a 1-year old child were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by Texas DPS Highway Patrol.
