Clovis police warn residents of donation scam

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a letter that has been circulating and asking for donations to be sent to the department.
Police said a Clovis resident contacted the department recently, asking to make a donation.
The resident said they had received a letter in the mail from the Police Officers Support Association asking for a donation pledge.
The police department is now warning residents that this is a scam and that the department doesn’t solicit donations, with the exception of Cops and Kids Christmas, is not associated with the Police Officers Support Association.
The address on the letter that is being sent around has a return address at a shipping, printing and packaging store.
Clovis police want to inform residents that if they have received a copy of this letter, to consider their warning before acting.
A copy of the letter can be found below on the Clovis Department Facebook page:
