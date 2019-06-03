City of Amarillo taking public comments on zoning revisions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is inviting the community this week to discuss updating rules and regulations for the zoning code revision project.
The Zoning Code Revision Project kickoff meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. The meeting is part of the city’s comprehensive plan, which reinforces the city to undergo a revision of various zoning ordinance and regulations.
This includes provisions for signs, subdivisions, manufactured homes and RV parks, landmarks, historic preservation sites and airport height hazards.
Those changes will implement policies and recommendations of the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan to modernize and simplify rules for the city. The meeting will serve as an opportunity for the public to learn about the project, ask questions and provide feedback.
The process of updating developmental rules and regulations will begin right after the kickoff meeting, including zoning and development standards.
The zoning ordinance revision is expected to take 20 months, from May 2019 through December 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.