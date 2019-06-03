Center City and NewsChannel10 partner for 25th High Noon on the Square season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The summer is looking even sunnier as NewsChannel10 and Center City partner up to bring you the 25th High Noon on the Square concert and luncheons.
Beginning Wednesday, High Noon on the Square will bring artists from around the area together with locally catered food for a fun lunch for the whole family.
NewsChannel10 is celebrating its own 25th anniversary as we prepare to bring you our 25th edition of the Summer Celebration series across the Panhandle later this summer.
Ed Montana will help kick off the season on Wednesday, June 5 with hamburgers by the Coors Cowboy Club for $8 at the Potter County Courthouse.
A new artist and new caterer will be at the courthouse each Wednesday until Aug. 7.
For a full list of artists and caterers, visit the High Noon on the Square Facebook event.
Performances begin at high noon each day.
