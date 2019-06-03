AISD using $99.45 million bond to upgrade 47 schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This summer, AISD is using its $99,450,000 bond to renovate and upgrade 47 schools, and Fannin Middle School will receive a complete renovation.
“All of the commons and the cafeteria will be ready by July 29 for school,” said AISD Bond Construction Director Cindy Ray.
AISD is also improving security at Fannin and its other campuses by installing new windows and secure entrances.
“At Fannin, we’ll have the new secured entrance, which they didn’t have before. We will have bullet resistant glass on all the exterior doors and at the front vestibule," said Ray. “We are also doing bullet resistance glass throughout the district in about 46 schools.”
AISD is adding nearly 18,000 square feet of classrooms, a new entrance and a new administration space.
Due to the increase in size, AISD is adding six FEMA rated storm shelters.
At the end of the school year, AISD completed Fannin’s new library and the student impact was positive.
“Just the library being finished and the floors and somethings, you got to see the kids start to take pride in things and be proud of where they go to school," said Fannin Principal Nathan Culwell. "It is one of those things we don’t really think about. But when kids come to a place that is nice, and pretty, and up to date, it gives them that sense of pride and we can see that carrying over into the classroom.”
Although not all of the classrooms will be completed by the school year, the cafeteria and common areas will be completed by June 29, 2019.
