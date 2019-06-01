Weekend Outlook: Thunderstorms forming by late day and into the night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday is looking slightly warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Expect partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms forming by late day and into the nighttime hours.
Main threats are heavy rain, lightning, flooding, gusty winds, and even some hail in the strongest storms.
Better severe weather chances return by late Sunday.
