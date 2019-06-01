‘Safety is at stake:’ plumbing businesses concerned about consumer safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawmakers failed to pass Senate Bill 621, which without a special session will abolish the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners on September 1, meaning plumbers will not need to be licensed to practice.
“The safety of the citizens of Texas is at stake because plumbers are trained on how to properly make sure plumber lines, sewer lines, hospitals are done in a way that people don’t get sick,” said Jason Shreiner, owner of 1-800-Plumber of the Texas Panhandle.
Plumbing businesses say citizens should be reaching out to their local elected officials and the governor’s office because their safety is on the line.
The medical gas inside hospitals is regulated by this board that could no longer exist come this fall.
“You have to have an endorsement to be able to install and touch the medical gas so what you’re talking about there is mixing oxygen with nitrogen,” said Kenneth Willburn, General Manager of the Service Department at Frank’s Repair Plumbing. “What are you going to be breathing when you’re on the operating table? You won’t know because it could be their maintenance man that’s doing their work with no regulations.”
“We like to say that plumbers protect the health of the nation,” said Frank Willburn, General Manager of the Construction Department at Frank’s Repair Plumbing. “It’s very important that we do have some regulation over who can install and maintain those systems in houses and our public spaces.”
If no changes are made on the state level, individual cities could have the option to step in and require licensing, which could pose an issue to cities of smaller size.
“It’s the smaller, unincorporated areas, that are going to be hit hardest by the loss of regulation,” said Frank Willburn.
The unknown is most concerning for plumbing companies who currently have licensed employees performing at a high standard.
“When anybody can be a plumber, they haven’t been trained, they don’t know what they’re doing,” said Shreiner. “They don’t know how important things like venting, gas sizing, putting screws in the right places, can make a difference. People will get sick and sadly may die, or ruin their house.”
A petition to save the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners has over 35,000 signatures and counting.
