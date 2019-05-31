1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash on 34th and Bell Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday morning.
Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to SW 34th and Bell Street where four vehicles had been involved in a collision at the intersection.
Police say 60-year-old John Robert Reynolds was driving north on Bell when he was struck by a pickup driven by 37-year-old Jesus Enrique Gonzales.
Another car and pickup were also struck due to the initial collision.
An ambulance transported Reynolds to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say speed and alcohol are possible factors in the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
