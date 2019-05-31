Make a splash with your opinion: City of Amarillo wants to hear from you about Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you would like to see a new Thompson Park Pool in the future, the City of Amarillo wants to hear from you.
After serving as a summer swimming destination for Amarillo residents for over 80 years, Thompson Park Pool officially closed last December.
Now, the city wants to hear from you about what the future should hold for what once was Amarillo’s oldest public pool.
“It’s what type of replacement option may be feasible for Thompson Pool,” said Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo. “We’re going to be asking questions about frequency of use, questions about style, questions about admissions. Just information that we can give to council about decisions related to the pool.”
The Parks and Recreation Department wants residents to know they do not have funding for a new pool at this time.
Instead, these answers will be used to see what type of pool people are interested in, so they can take it to city leaders moving forward.
The survey wants to know things like how many times residents visit a city pool and what elementary school they are closest to.
“We want to make sure we’re getting a good representation across the community and that location just helps us identify where people are geographically,” said Kashuba.
An Amarillo resident who is involved in the North Heights community says the pool has served as an icon for decades.
“It’s just very sentimental for that pool, for it’s size, for what it meant to the community, to be closed, it’s just kind of a sad occasion,” said Tony Johnson.
However, Johnson is hopeful residents will respond to the survey so another Thompson Park Pool could become a part of North Amarillo.
“It was pretty much like a summer tradition in the North Heights community,” said Johnson. “If we want to get any kind of results, we have to respond.”
So far the city says they’ve had a good response, with 150 people filling it out within the first few hours the survey was online.
The link to fill out the survey is here.
You can also pick up copies of the survey at these locations: Warford Activity Center, Amarillo Downtown Library, Southwest Amarillo Public Library, East Amarillo Public Library, North Amarillo Public Library, Northwest Amarillo Public Library, North Branch Library WIC Clinic, Austin Street WIC Clinic, Amarillo City Hall/Parks and Recreation Office, Simms Municipal Building/Community Development and Amarillo Public Health Department.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.