From laundry to lashes: Another round of businesses open their doors in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It seems as though the Amarillo area sees new businesses coming in on a regular basis.
Board and Brush is the newest place in town, located on 2800 Civic Circle, where you can make your own custom wood signs with paint and power tools while drinking wine.
The owner says you don’t have to have creative ability to do this because they completely lead you through the process and provide all the tools.
“We provide every thing. We provide the wood, the stain, the paint, all the tools. Just bring yourself, your wine and be ready to have a good time,” says Board and Brush Owner Berkley Fuller.
And just six minutes down the road, Tornado Laundromat is opening a third location at 1909 Bell Street. Most of their customers drive across town to be able to wash their clothes and they want to offer something closer to their customer base.
Tornado Laundromat also works with a non-profit to help out people in need.
“I feel our laundromat helps the community tremendously. We do a lot of work with Laundry Love, so they come in once a month and load cards though our system with a hundred dollars and they load them up multiple times and actually ask if anyone needs their clothed washed and if people on the streets need their clothes, they will do it for free,” says Tornado Laundry Owner John Baiada.
Tornado Laundromat will be opening on June 6th and also offers a wash and fold service, where they wash and fold your clothes for you, with options of delivery services.
A new lash lounge on 7669 Hillside is also catching people’s eyes.
“We’re really a spa type of environment. Come press pause, relax and let us have you leave rested and beautiful,” explains Lash Lounge Owner Kylah Hamilton.
The Lash lounge started in Dallas and they are the official lash provider of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
