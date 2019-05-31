June Jazz swinging onto AC campus for next month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jazz standards and original tunes will fill Amarillo College’s Washington Campus throughout the month of June for the college’s June Jazz series.
The series will include six performances over the course of six weeks, including:
- Polk Street Jazz
- The Martinis
- Esquire Jazz
- Amarillo Jazz Society
- Austin Braille
- Bowers City Jazz
The college is inviting those attending to bring blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the music at the pedestrian mall.
The concerts will be held each Tuesday from June 4 to July 9.
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
