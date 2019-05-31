2 injured in early Friday drive-by shooting near Eastridge Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left two people in the hospital.
Around 12:53 a.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Columbine Street on a shots fired report.
At the scene, officers found a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both with gunshot wounds.
After investigating, police believed the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Bluebell Street, near Eastridge Elementary School.
According to the victims, a black Ford Expedition or Explorer drove by and shot at them from the vehicle before fleeing.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
The Amarillo Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating the crime.
