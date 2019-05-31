Grace period for paid downtown parking in Amarillo ends Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The grace period for paid downtown parking in Amarillo is set to end on Monday, June 3.
Amarillo’s paid parking program was implemented on March 4 and the City of Amarillo has been issuing only warnings for any parking violations.
On Monday, June 3, parking enforcement staff will begin writing citations to those who have not paid through the ParkMobile system.
The ParkMobile app is a cloud-based pay-by-phone system for downtown parking that lets people pay for parking from their mobile device.
The fee to park downtown is $1 per hour and drivers are allowed to park for a maximum of three hours before they have to move.
Paid parking is enforced downtown Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is not paid parking in the evenings or on weekends.
The paid parking boundary is from SE Third Avenue to the north, S Johnson Street to the east, SE 10th Avenue to the south, and South Taylor Street to the west.
Exemptions for paid parking include handicap/disabled, disabled veterans, military medals, and paid parking will not be enforced on city holidays.
