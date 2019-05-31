1 dead after car wreck in Sherman County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle in Sherman County on Thursday afternoon.
On May 30 at 6:04 p.m., officials said 19-year-old Juan Gonzales, of Stratford, lost control of his vehicle 26 miles east of Stratford.
Gonzales’ vehicle rolled over and he was ejected. Official said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Gonzales was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo by air where he later died from his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol.
