Business owners from Shamrock, Amarillo take home U.S. Small Business Administration awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Business owners Mark Fannin and Patricia Reneau Arnold are newfound winners of awards presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Texas District Office.
Fannin, the owner of the AcuLaser toner sales and refurbishing company, took home the West Texas Small Business Person of the Year award.
Arnold, who runs the Reneau Seed Company after inheriting it from her father, was named the 2019 Small Business Exporter of the Year.
Their awards will be presented at a ceremony at the WTAMU Harrington Academic Hall on May 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 5;00 p.m.
The winners will also receive recognition from government officials, including the governor, Rep. Mac Thornberry and the cities of Amarillo and Shamrock.
