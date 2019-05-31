Amarillo police officer arrested amid family violence accusations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo police officer is behind bars after being accused of a family violence charge.
On May 23, police were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th Street on an assault report.
At the scene, police took a report from the female victim.
The suspect in the case is Amarillo police officer Micah Heagen, age 29, who was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
After further investigation, police presented the case to the Potter County District Attorney’s Office.
The office filed charges for a misdemeanor family violence offense, because the victim was his girlfriend.
After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Heagen turned himself in to the Potter County Detention Center.
While Heagen was initially placed on paid leave, APD said he will be on unpaid leave while the criminal and internal investigations take place.
