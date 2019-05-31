Amarillo police arrest suspect on kidnapping, rape allegations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is in the Potter County Detention Center after a woman accused him of raping and kidnapping her earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Amarillo police were called to a restaurant along eat Amarillo Boulevard to interview a women who said a man took her against her will before sexually assaulting her.
According to an APD news release, the victim said she was walking when a man pulled up next to her in a car.
He offered her a ride, but when she refused, she said he forced her into the vehicle.
She then said he took her to a park and raped her, before dropping her off at the restaurant.
After investigation, Amarillo police identified a suspect as Jermaine Earl Patterson.
Patterson was arrested for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
He faces up to 99 years or life in prison on each charge if convicted.
