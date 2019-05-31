Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for 3 suspects accused of assault

By Britt Snipes | May 31, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 4:23 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for three suspects who are accused of assaulting a man last Friday.

On May 24 around 9:45 p.m., APD was called to a possible fight in the 700 block of South Buchanan Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man that had been assaulted.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are now asking for help identifying three suspects related to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or can submit an anonymous tip online here.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

