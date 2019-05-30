Texas Legislature approves $4 million for WTAMU food animal production program

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will see a boost in its food production program funding.
The Texas Legislature approved $4 million of funding to bolster the university’s food animal production program.
According to a Texas A&M System release, the funds are meant to enable better service to the Texas Panhandle at-large and allow the hiring of more professors.
The new funding was part of $157 million awarded to universities throughout the Texas A&M System.
In addition, the legislature approved the transfer of the Texas Division of Emergency Management to the supervision of the university system, bringing the total number of state agencies within the system to eight.
