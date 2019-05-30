Texas legislators awaits signature for House Bill 3

“Some of it is coming from severance tax. Which would be coming from a rainy day fund. But instead, it is going to go into public education. Some of it is just money from the general fund and appropriation," said State Senator Kel Seliger. "And we should be getting a state share up from maybe 38 percent to hopefully about 45 percent and then an awful lot of the money goes to public schools is money that is raised right here out of property tax.”