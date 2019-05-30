Texas legislators awaits signature for House Bill 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 1993, Texas legislators are reforming school finance and are awaiting the signature of Governor Abbot on House Bill 3.
HB3 will raise the Basic Allotment per student, adopt kindergarten through third grade reading standards, create the first dyslexia program in the state of Texas and much more.
In total, the bill will add $4.5 billion in state share for education.
“Some of it is coming from severance tax. Which would be coming from a rainy day fund. But instead, it is going to go into public education. Some of it is just money from the general fund and appropriation," said State Senator Kel Seliger. "And we should be getting a state share up from maybe 38 percent to hopefully about 45 percent and then an awful lot of the money goes to public schools is money that is raised right here out of property tax.”
The bill would to invest over $2 billion over the next two years to increase compensation for teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses.
“We hope it is long term. The last time there was a major overhaul of school finance was 1993. We hope this really works and really works well for a long time. But here is what we know, once it gets into school and we see the effect on schools, on school districts and on children, the things we need to fix will be put on the very top of our priority list of 2021, and we’ll fix them,” said Senator Seliger.
Although many are glad the bill will increase the states share, the Amarillo Education Association feels it is not enough.
“The state was contributing 38 percent of school funding; this puts it up to about 45 percent while honestly, the state should be putting in 50 percent." said Aarop Philips, the president of the Amarillo Education Association. "With restrictions on revenue growth without further state support, it could really begin to hurt some districts within three or four years.”
More information below:
