Santa Fe Trail Fishing Derby coincides with Kansas Free Fishing Day

ELKHART, Kan. (KFDA) - Fishermen and women will fill the Cimarron National Grassland near Elkhart for the 29th Annual Santa Fe Trail Fishing Derby on June 1.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife’s event accept anglers of all ages and skill levels to catch the largest fish they can in various age categories.
Impaired fishers can make use of an accessible fishing deck on one pond.
The department will provide rods and reels for those in need of fishing gear.
Fishing licenses are not necessary, as the event coincides with Kansas Free Fishing Day.
The event is free to enter for those between 1 and 16 years old, as well as those 55 and older.
Fishing will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Awards will be given at 11:30 a.m. during a free hot dog lunch.
