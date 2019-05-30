Local agencies cracking down on DWI drivers through joint task force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to crack down on drunk drivers in Amarillo.
Beginning Thursday, May 30, at 5:00 p.m., law enforcement will be on alert for anyone who is driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff's Office and the Randall County Sheriff's Office have established a joint task force to identify those driving drunk and take them off the roads.
“The point is to look for intoxicated drivers and stop them and hopefully prevent them from hurting anyone, having any accidents, and get them off the road,” said Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department.
While most initiatives like this happen during holiday weekends, authorities say they will now be implementing extra patrols more often.
“What we’re hoping for is that people will start getting into the habit of going the extra mile, making it a status quo, so that every single time they go out, they’re going to get a sober ride,” said Sgt. Burr.
“Don’t get behind the wheel of that 2,000 pound weapon, because that’s really what you’re driving at that point,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “You can kill somebody, and you need to understand that.”
Law enforcement says they will continue to get this message out to residents so they can bring down the number of incidents in Amarillo.
“We’ve had a rise in DWI crashes across Potter and Randall Counties, it seems like this year,” said Sgt. Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “It’s a shame, because this is preventable. There’s nothing worse than going to a family member and telling them a loved one has been killed in a DWI crash.”
While this specific task force is scheduled to end in the early morning hours on Sunday, law enforcement officials say they will continue to be on the lookout for those driving while intoxicated in the Amarillo area.
If you are going to drink, plan on a designated driver.
If you don’t plan ahead, taxis and ridesharing apps such as Uber or Lyft are readily available in the Amarillo area.
