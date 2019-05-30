June Jams kicks off in Neblett Park in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those eager to get their summer started can kick things off tonight at June Jams in Neblett Park.
Canyon Main Street invites the public to bring a blanket or lawn chair for some fun live music every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. throughout the month of June.
June Jams is free and open to the public, located at Neblett Park at 6th Avenue and 15th Street in Canyon
Here is the full list of performers that will be jamming out this June:
- May 30 - Noah Jenda
- June 6 - Velvet Funk Bank
- June 13 - Insufficient Funds of Amarillo
- June 20 - Eddie Esler & Friends
- June 27 - Comanche Moon
