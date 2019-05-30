June Jams kicks off in Neblett Park in Canyon

By Britt Snipes | May 30, 2019 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 4:04 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those eager to get their summer started can kick things off tonight at June Jams in Neblett Park.

Canyon Main Street invites the public to bring a blanket or lawn chair for some fun live music every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. throughout the month of June.

June Jams is free and open to the public, located at Neblett Park at 6th Avenue and 15th Street in Canyon

Here is the full list of performers that will be jamming out this June:

