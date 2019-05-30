Interfaith Campaign distributes $300k to assist Amarillo homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless will distribute more than $300,000 in grants to assist homeless people in Amarillo, the organization announced Thursday.
Through a challenge grant from the Katherine E. Brady Fund, a part of the Amarillo Area Foundation, the campaign raised the money to be distributed to charities focusing on homeless welfare and care.
The funds were distributed to 14 Amarillo nonprofit organizations during an event Thursday morning at the Amarillo Area Foundation.
The campaign regularly distributes funding throughout the year to various charities with a particular emphasis on homelessness.
