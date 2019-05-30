Hutchinson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for mountain lion, cub spotted north of Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A mountain lion and cub spotted in the Riverview and Beverly Hills area have the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office actively searching for the animals.
Sheriff Kirk Coker said one man reported seeing a mountain lion on his porch.
“His dog alerted him. When he opened the door, he was there. He said he went to get a gun, when he got back, it was gone. We’ve got two other reports of seeing the mama and the cub together. One of them was walking down this little ravine right here,” said Coker.
County officials searched the ravine, believing the lion and cub might still be hiding somewhere in the area.
“We’re looking all over for it. I’m hoping somebody can actually get pictures of it in an exact area where it’s at, where we have a finer point to pinpoint down as to where to look better,” said Coker. “Right here we’ve probably got, I’d say, an area of a few thousand acres we can search for it. We don’t have the manpower or the staffing to do that.”
The Associate Pastor of Riverview Baptist Church Scott Wallace said he saw a mountain lion cub about three weeks ago.
“It was playing out here by our church flagpole and kind of toying with some road runners that are running around,” he said.
Some residents saw Sheriff Coker's Facebook post alerting the public about the sightings and say while it's not uncommon to see wildlife, they are on alert.
“It’s been several years since I’ve seen it at all,” said Beverly Hills neighborhood resident Julie Gipson.
“We see them every once in a while, we’ve had one over there by the mailbox before, by the Beverly Hills sign," said Beverly Hills neighborhood resident Kourtney Connywerdy. "It’s kind of scary because I have a toddler and he plays outside quite a bit. And our older kids play outside, but they would know to run the other way which my baby wouldn’t. So it’s kind of scary,”
Sheriff Coker urges people to not hunt for the mountain lion as it is in a residential area and says they don't plan to kill it.
“Sedate it, tranquilize it and then get it out of here to a less populated area where it can thrive and be away from people,” said Coker.
He also said residents should keep pets and pet food indoors and turn porch lights on to keep the wild animals away.
“Bobcats, mountain lions, they don’t want to be seen anywhere around lights are people if they don’t have to. I’m kind of surprised that this one actually got that close to a house and garage,” said Coker.
If anyone sees the mountain lion and/or cub, they are advised to call the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 274-6343.
