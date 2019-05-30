Happy State Bank announces 2019 Lemonade Day Amarillo winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy State Bank has announced the winning entrepreneurs for Lemonade Day Amarillo.
Happy State Bank partnered with Amarillo Education Foundation and Amarillo ISD for the Lemonade Day Program, which was held on May 4 in Amarillo.
The program’s mission aims to inspire youth to learn the necessary steps for becoming an entrepreneur by opening their first business--an official lemonade stand.
The winners of Lemonade Day are placed into three categories: Best Tasting Stand, Most Creative Stand and Best Overall Stand.
On Thursday, Happy State Bank announced the winners were Tristan Liekhus for Best Tasting Stand, Sean Brice and Matthew Owen as co-winners for Most Creative Stand and Avyanah McClenton took home the award for Best Overall Stand.
Fourth grader McClenton, who named her stand “Avy’s Sweet Sweet Lemonade”, made a profit of $400 and is donating $80 to Wigs for Kids.
