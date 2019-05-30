Branda Morales named new Caprock Head Volleyball Coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns have found their new head coach after Coach Haleigh Burns stepped down to take over at Randall High School. Amarillo ISD Athletic Director, Brad Thiessen has named Branda Morales the new Head Volleyball Coach of the Caprock Lady Longhorns pending board approval.
“We always talk about finding a good fit when looking for a new coach for a program,” said Thiessen. “Branda is that great fit. She knows the kids and program well. She is full of enthusiasm and will be able to use her knowledge and experience to take the reins of the Caprock Volleyball program.”
Coach Morales enters her new role with 10 years of coaching experience and 7 of those years were spent coaching some of her current players at Bowie Middle School. She has also served as a coach for the Amarillo Elite Volleyball Club.
