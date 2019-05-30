Bell celebrates milestone of 20 years of business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell is celebrating a milestone of being in business in Amarillo for 20 years.
Bell is one of the largest employers in Amarillo, changing the way the world flies with superior safety and vertical lift.
The company that started in 1999 has fundamentally changed how the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force operate in combat and support humanitarian operations. In 20 years, there have been over 630 aircraft that have been developed at Bell, where they say it is all thanks to the community.
“At Bell, we always say Bell is only as strong as the community that we live in. And this community of Amarillo has done an absolutely fantastic job, supporting Bell over the last 20 years and absolutely helping Bell change the way the world flies,” says Bell’s Director of Operation Jason Henderson.
Bell was recognized by the entire City Council of Amarillo and state Senator Kel Seliger for making machines and helicopters that carry the city globally.
“This was probably the nations best economic development projects, certainly of the 90′s and one of the very best of the last 25-30 years,” said Senator Seliger.
According to Bell’s Director of Operations, Bell’s future is looking bright with a transformation from a helicopter company to a technology company.
“The future of Bell is bright, we’re looking at things like on demand mobility that partnerships with companies such as Uber and Lyft where you will actually have an app on your phone where you can ask for a ride, an unmanned aircraft will actually come and pick you up and take you where you want to be,” explains Henderson.
