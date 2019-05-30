Area electrical provider to receive $35.4M for improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The USDA announced today that it will be giving North Plains Electric Cooperative up to $35.4 million to improve and expand its system.
Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley announced on Thursday that the USDA is providing $858 million in loans to upgrade rural electric systems.
Texas is one of 17 states that the USDA is investing in through the Electrical Loan Program.
$35.4 million will go to North Plains Electric Cooperative and will be used to build and improve 163 miles of line and invest $351,000 in smart grid technologies to improve system efficiencies and resilience.
North Plains provides electric service to more than 7,000 residential and commercial customers across Ochiltree, Roberts, Hansford, Wheeler, Lipscomb, Hutchinson and Hemphill counties.
Co-op Manager Randy Mahannah said that although the loan amount is based on a four-year work plan, the utility will get paid as it makes progress, so it might not use all the money.
