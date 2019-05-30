APD’s Fugitive of the Week suspected of ‘continuous’ sexual abuse of a child under 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking out for a man wanted on allegations of sexually abusing a child.
Scott Eugene Esche Sr. is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
According to the Texas Penal Code, sexual abuse qualifies as “continuous” if a sexually abusive act is committed at least twice within a period of 30 or more days.
Esche is a white man who is 6 feet tall.
He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.