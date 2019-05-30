APD names wanted suspect in murder of Kenee Allynn Griffing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have named a suspect in the May 22 murder of Kenee Allynn Griffing.
According to the Amarillo Police Department Facebook page, a murder warrant was issued Thursday for Matthew Dillon Jones in connection with the homicide.
APD previously issued notice that Jones was wanted by the Special Crimes Unit.
However, police only named him specifically as a suspect in this investigation late Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to his arrest could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
