Via Air stops all services at Amarillo airport effective immediately

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Via Airlines has stopped all scheduled service at Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo effective immediately, according to Michael Connor, director of aviation at Rick Husband.
However, the airline announced in April it would be temporarily suspending operations at Rick Husband, just seven months after operations began in Amarillo. In a statement, the airline said the suspension was due to a pilot shortage across the country.
On Wednesday, May 29, Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Michael Connor announced that Via Air has stopped all scheduled service at the airport, effective immediately.
“They will revert back to being a charter carrier, which will affect every airport where that had scheduled service,” said Connor.
Additional questions regarding this change should be submitted to Via Air at (407) 499-4992.
