Man arrested in Thompson Park after breaking into car, firing shots at victim

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has been arrested in Thompson Park after police said he attempted to break into a car, fired shots at a victim and ran from officers Tuesday afternoon.
A victim saw someone breaking into their car in the 3100 block of Sequoia Street.
When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect fired shots and then ran away.
The victim began following the suspect and a call was made to dispatch at 4:05 p.m.
When police arrived to the scene, they got into a brief chase with the suspect, but found the suspect in Thompson Park.
The suspect was arrested on several charges.
