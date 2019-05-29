Temperatures are running well below normal behind today’s cold front and the coolness will continue tonight as we dip into the upper 40s by morning. A nice recovery to springtime is expected tomorrow with sunshine, light wind, and highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances are already on the rise,though, in fact a few thundershowers will move in from the west tomorrow night. This will begin a period of evening storms chances for several nights in a row.
Doppler Dave Has A Chilly Night In The Forecast And Our Next Rain Chances
Doppler Dave Expects Another Chilly Night