DEA, APD investigation nets $300k of suspected cocaine in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal drug distribution charges after authorities said he had bundles of cocaine hidden in his truck.
On May 24 around 10:30 p.m., a DEA agent and Amarillo police officer said they saw a man identified as Victor Cruz looking around inside a truck parked at the Relax Inn in Amarillo.
The two officers approached Cruz, who agreed to speak with them and allowed his vehicle to be searched.
According to a federal court complaint, a K9 unit signaled the presence of drugs in the truck.
Upon further search, investigators said they found bundles of a white substance, identified as cocaine, hidden under the dashboard.
Three kilograms of the substance were found, totaling around $300,000 in street value.
Authorities arrested Cruz and booked him into the Randall County Detention Center on federal charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Cruz denied any knowledge of the bundles in the truck.
