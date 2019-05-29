Companies team up to provide free camp for grieving children in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two healthcare companies are teaming up to offer help to children going through the difficult process of grief.
Kindred Home Healthcare and the CURO Health Services Grace Foundation are offering their 22nd annual SKY Camp for grieving children from June 21 through June 23.
The camp is free and open to kids from ages 7 to 17.
Anyone who would like more information for a grieving child can call (806) 372-7696.
Applications can also be requested by email.
Applications for campers are due by May 31.
