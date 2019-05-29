Community gardens, farms serving this spring

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community Gardens in Amarillo are serving people who live in ‘food deserts’ and need access to freshly-grown produce.
Sharing Hope Ministries’ 7th Street Garden of Hope allows nearby residents to plant various fruits and vegetables.
“We have a lot of people from a retirement home that come and purchase a bed, and it’s great for them because they are raised beds. So it’s it’s a little more convenient and easier for them to grow stuff,” said Special Projects Coordinator for Sharing Hope Ministries Stevie Larson.
The Square Mile Farm on SW 6th Street is an urban farm that harvested 400 pounds of produce in the last month.
They’ve now started growing broccoli as well as the usual leafy greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and more.
“We’ve kind of stuck to our staples but we are constantly seeing what grows well, and what people in the community respond to and what they need,” said Executive Director of Square Mile Community Development Brady Clark.
A new urban garden in Eastridge is run by the Eastridge Mission Center and tended to by the children in the community.
“We really wanted to step up and meet that need for fresh produce, for healthy organic food,” said Urban Garden Coordinator for Eastridge Mission Center Bonnie Burnett.
The harvested food will go to the childrens’ families and to kids in after-school programs.
“They’re going to learn more, they’re going to be able to grow up healthier, and it’s going to serve them throughout a lifetime,” said Burnett.
Burnett said she noticed a lot of kids in Eastridge eat processed foods.
These community gardens fill in the gap where there isn’t a grocery store for miles.
“There’s actually a lot of people without cars in this area. So having a way for them to grow fresh vegetables is helpful for this area, this community,” said Larson.
“Being able to provide a venue and a resource here is really not just helping to provide, you know, good food and things that tastes good, but it’s also to help this community,” said Clark.
