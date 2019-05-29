2 Amarillo students advance to final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two eighth grade students from Amarillo made it through round three of the Scripps National Spelling Bee today and will be advancing to the final round tomorrow.
Mehtan Rahman and Jeff Zheng, both of Amarillo, have made it into the top 50 of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Rahman advances after spelling the word “educe” correctly in round three and Zheng advances after spelling “thoroughbred” correctly.
The two students will continue the spelling bee competition tomorrow during the finals.
Over 560 students have taken the stage to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the National Harbor just outside of our nation’s capital this week.
The first place winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will win $50,000 and a trophy, a $2,500 cash prize and a reference library from Merriam-Webster, a trip to New York City to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and a trip to Hollywood to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
