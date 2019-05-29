Amarillo police responding to officer-involved shooting near Maverick Boys & Girls Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the Maverick Boys & Girls Club.
The APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of South Johnson Street near the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo.
Officials said no officers were injured but the suspect in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information is limited at this time.
