Amarillo College adds another location to accommodate Kids College enrollment

“At Saint Mary’s, we are hoping to get some of the overflows along with growing as well," said Tiffany VanBuren, the site manager at Saint Mary’s for Kids College. "So, cupcake wars is a huge success at Ascension, so it is offered twice, and the camps are already full. So, next week, our first week at Saint Mary’s, we have opened up cupcake wars as well, and we are already almost at capacity. So we are excited about that, but we still have some spots open.”