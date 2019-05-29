Amarillo College adds another location to accommodate Kids College enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Kids College is a summer camp program that will be hosting over 4,000 children this summer.
“We offer camps for kids kindergarten through six grade," said Whitney Fernandez, the site manager at Ascension Academy for Kids College. "We have 143 camps at Ascension this summer. So, anything from Lego’s, art, science, gymnastics, dance, anything sports related. We have really just anything you can imagine.”
Since enrollment is so high, Amarillo College is adding Saint Mary’s as a new location this summer.
“At Saint Mary’s, we are hoping to get some of the overflows along with growing as well," said Tiffany VanBuren, the site manager at Saint Mary’s for Kids College. "So, cupcake wars is a huge success at Ascension, so it is offered twice, and the camps are already full. So, next week, our first week at Saint Mary’s, we have opened up cupcake wars as well, and we are already almost at capacity. So we are excited about that, but we still have some spots open.”
AC also offers career-driven programs for teenagers. The college believes it can inspire them to pursue a career in the Panhandle.
“To start at the kid level and then maybe start with some mentoring and things like that," said Linda Dominguez the development specialist for Kids College. "Many of the companies are starting to go into the high schools and hiring the high school students. But, it starts at the kid level, so we need to expose opportunities to the kids. We are excited about what we are doing. Working with the community and having them come in and work with our kids.”
Teens will participate in mock trials, fire-fighting obstacles and learn about city development.
