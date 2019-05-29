Amarillo-area law enforcement agencies teaming up to tackle DWIs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State, county and city law enforcement officers are combining efforts to curb DWIs in the Panhandle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo Police Department, Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Potter County Sheriff’s Office are forming a DWI joint task force in Potter and Randall Counties beginning on May 30 at 5:00 p.m.
Officers will be especially on the lookout for impaired or drunk drivers.
The task force will conclude on June 2 at 4:00 a.m.
Texas DPS is reminding drivers to ensure they have an alternate method of transportation if they plan to drink alcohol.
