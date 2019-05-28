Shootings at 2 Amarillo homes prompt APD investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help investigating two shootings within the past week at two homes in the city.
On Sunday around 5:30 a.m., police said victims at a home on the 300 block of North Florida Street reported hearing six or seven gunshots from outside.
Police at the scene found signs of multiple bullet strikes on the home, but no injuries were reported,
Just after midnight on Tuesday, police were again called to a shooting report, this time at a home on the 500 block of South Louisiana Street.
A 24-year-old man at the home reported being grazed on the head from a passing round, causing minor injuries.
Police haven’t arrested a suspect in either case, but continue to investigate.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
