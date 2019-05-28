Police on scene of third San Jacinto shooting this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on the scene of a shooting near Southwest 5th Avenue and Prospect Street.
Around 10:15 a.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.
Police said two men were injured by gunfire, but their condition is unknown.
This shooting is within several blocks of the two drive-by shootings that happened on Sunday and Tuesday of this week, but police said there is not yet enough information to determine if the shootings are connected.
APD Sgt. Carla Burr said police are continuing to follow leads in the area, but don’t have any suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time.
