Parmer County deputy arrested, accused of having sex with minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Parmer County deputy is in a New Mexico jail facing seven charges of having sex with a minor.
Davin Waters, 25, was booked in the Curry County Detention Center on Sunday, charged for having sex with a child 13 to 16 years old.
Waters was fired after the arrest and all incidents happened in New Mexico, according to Parmer County Sheriff Randy Geries.
According to Geries, Waters was a new deputy, in training and working on his license.
