PACE workshop aims to help Amarillo business owners lower operating costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Business owners in Amarillo could take advantage of clean energy and low-cost financing to lower their overhead.
The Texas PACE Authority, in conjunction with the City of Amarillo, will host a Property Assessed Clean Energy workshop on May 31.
The program offers routes to energy-efficiency and conservation upgrades for business owners, potentially lowering utility costs for business owners. The program is financed by private funds and allows some business owners to take advantage of long-term financing.
PACE users can upgrade their heating and cooling systems, lighting, solar energy systems, water pumps and other energy-saving measures.
Attendees will learn how the PACE program works and how it could benefit them at the meeting.
The developer of the Barfield Marriot Autograph Hotel, Amarillo’s first PACE-approved loan, will speak at the workshop.
The program will be at the Randall Simms Municipal Building, Room 275 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Attendance is free, but participants must register to attend.
Lunch will be provided for all present.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.