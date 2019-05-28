Northwest Texas Healthcare System planning to invest $50M over next five years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is planning to invest tens of millions of dollars in Amarillo over the next five years.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System plans to move forward with investing $50 million in Amarillo, as part of the Texas Enterprise Program run through the state.
Participation in this program requires city council approval, which the healthcare system has received.
The program, ran through the state, is the Texas Enterprise Program.
“This is a state program that allows rebates for qualifying expenses from sales tax, the state 6% sales tax rate,” said Andrew Freeman, Director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Amarillo. “As part of that process, they have to be nominated and designated from a local stand point, just to submit their application.”
This proposed investment over the next 5 years will include purchasing new equipment, such as imaging and diagnostic equipment and other life-saving equipment.
The healthcare system will also invest infrastructure improvement to benefit patient care.
“25% of it is for new equipment, about 75% of that would go towards building improvements and upgrading the facility to improve what they can offer as a hospital,” said Freeman.
As part of this program, Northwest Texas must create or retain jobs.
It plans to have 500 jobs that meet the state criteria.
“You either have to be one, in a distressed area defined by the state, which Potter County meets that requirement but also 35% of the new hires that they might have at the facility have to either be a veteran, economically disadvantaged, or in an economically disadvantaged zone," said Freeman.
Freeman says this will allow Amarillo’s medical district to continue to expand.
“It’s a good tool that doesn’t cost the local taxpayers any money since it does come from state sales tax,” said Freeman. “It’s just a good opportunity for us to work with our businesses to improve and continue to reinvest in Amarillo.”
At the time of print, we did not hear back from Northwest Texas Healthcare System for comment.
