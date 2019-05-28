Graves sink in due to rainfall at Hansford Cemetery

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Graves are sunken in at Hansford Cemetery after rain hit the area over the past week.
About 10 or more of the newest grave sites that haven't been paved over are the ones that have been affected.
“We are waiting for our dirt pile to dry out so we can go back in and restore some of these graves and pack them,” said volunteer Kellye Buchanan.
When the dirt pile dries, a front loader is needed to move the dirt while volunteers smooth the graves after they're filled.
Neither Hansford County nor the City of Spearman is in charge of the upkeep of the cemetery.
It is entirely run by volunteers and more are needed to repair the recent damage.
“We’ve already had volunteers call and donate their time and tractors to help scoop up the dirt,” said Buchanan. “Just bring a shovel and come out here and help.”
Volunteers who have maintained the cemetery for 25 years or more can no longer do the heavy work because of health reasons and old age.
Buchanan began volunteering a few years ago and says she basically 'grew up' at the cemetery.
“My brother died in ’72, my dad died in 2005 and my son died in 2015, so this cemetery is very near and dear to my heart,” she said.
The cemetery is also an historic landmark in the county.
Buchanan believes members of the community should step up to see it preserved for future generations.
“This is Hansford County and this is where we live and we’re proud to be from here,” she said. “So we need to make sure that we keep that alive.”
To volunteer, you can reach Don Maize at (806) 659-3082 or (806) 330-1654.
