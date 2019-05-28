Doppler Dave Is Tracking A ColD Frotn Instead Of Storms

Dry air coming in on some gusty wind from the west has removed the threat of storms for awhile. We are, however, tracking a push of cooler air headed this way. A cold front will arrive tonight and will bring below normal temps and a brisk northerly wind tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal as we stay in the 60s tomorrow, but winds from the norther at 15-25mph will make the day seem quite cool. Morning lows will be in the 40s through early Thursday. Warmer weather quickly returns by the end of the week and we will begin looking for rin and storm chances to increase by Friday.