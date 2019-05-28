Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office to provide free gun locks to community

ARMSTRONG CO., Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Project ChildSafe and will be distributing gun locks for free to anyone in need.
Anyone in the Armstrong County area with firearms is invited to call the sheriff’s office for free gun locks in order to keep their homes safe.
For a free gun lock, visit the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office at 110 1st Street in Claude. Those interested can also call (806) 553-6933 and let dispatchers know they’re interested in a gun lock and the sheriff’s office will deliver the gun lock to your home.
The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office says gun safety course and education, along with proper locks, can cut back on child injuries.
